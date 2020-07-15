McLennan County announces 19th, Bell County announces 15th coronavirus-related death

The 19th fatality was an 87-year-old woman who died late Tuesday night at a local hospital.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced the 19th death related to COVID-19 in McLennan County Wednesday.

The 19th fatality was an 87-year-old woman who died late Tuesday night at a local hospital.

The Public Health District encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. COVID-19 affects every sector of the community, McLennan County said.

Bell County al reported the 15th COVID-19 related death. This person was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized earlier in the month and was not able to pull through.

Bell County has increased by another 85 cases to 2,375 total with 627 recovered, according to Bell County.