McLennan County area sees increase in COVID-19 hospitalization rate 1 day after topping all of Texas

According to the DSHS dashboard, the five counties that make up the service area have around 2,500 active cases and 850 deaths.

TEXAS, USA — Trauma Service M, which includes McLennan County and four surrounding counties, has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state for a second day on Wednesday, Sept. 8, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The hospitalization rate in the service area now sits at just over 36%, rising by 3% from Sept. 7.

Trauma Service Area M includes McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Hill and Limestone counties, with McLennan being the most-populated county in the area.

DSHS also reported that the service area had no adult or pediatric ICU beds available as 57 adult ICU beds in addition to 159 general beds were in use for COVID-19 patients.