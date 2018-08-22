MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEXAS -- — Residents in Axtell say they are disappointed in McLennan County Commissioners.

On Tuesday, residents asked the county for help to keep a Waco landfill out of their community.

Despite the tears, and the pleas, commissioners decided not to support a proposed resolution opposing the site of Waco’s new landfill that sits on Highway 31 and T.K. Parkway.

"You know it’s very disappointing,” said Lacey Hollingsworth, who lives near Axtell. “We expected support from our county commissioners. We just received support from Limestone County and I’m very disappointed that McLennan county didn't’t support us in this."

Precinct two commissioner Lester Gibson was the only one against the landfill and proposed the resolution to oppose it. County Judge Scott Felton said commissioners did not support the citizens against the Highway 84 landfill last year, so it would not be fair for them to support Axtell residents.

“And the court does not have an opinion or a stance in this issue because we have no authority and no control over the city of Waco," said Felton.

McLennan County commissioners told Axtell residents they are in for a fight because the city of Waco do not seem to have plans on backtracking their decision. They also told residents that the landfill has to go somewhere.

“The landfill has to go somewhere is a cop out,” said Hollingsworth. “The landfill has to go somewhere means the city isn’t willing to put in the effort into exploring other options.”

The landfill sits in both McLennan and Limestone County. Commissioners in Limestone County approved their own resolution to oppose the city dump.

Axtell residents say their next step is to seek legal action and fight the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permitting process.

