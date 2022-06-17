McLennan County community mourns passing of longest serving County Commissioner

Lester Gibson served McLennan County for 28 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Lester Gibson, the longest serving Commissioner in McLennan County history, passed away Friday morning, according to a news release from Commissioner Pat Miller.

Gibson retired in 2018 after serving as a commissioner and prior to that on the Waco City Council.

Gibson was the third African American to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners' Court. He was the first to be elected to the position. He was the Precinct 2 Commissioner.

He was a Waco City Council member for two years for District One.

"As one of the founders of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners, his work and advocacy spanned state and national boundaries," said Miller. "He will long be remembered for his work with the youth in our community, the expansion of economic development, and his voice for equity and inclusion."

Gibson graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1967. He graduated from Baylor University in 1974.

He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

Gibson leaves behind a wife, Coque Gibson, a daughter, three sons and several other relatives and friends, Miller said.