Two men were arrested Thursday night after McLennan County Sheriff's Deputies chased them on foot into a neighborhood south of Waco.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies began searching for the men around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near Memorial Park Cemetery off southbound I-35. They were caught after 6 p.m. in some nearby woods. The Sheriff's Office said they were checked by medics but they did not appear to be injured.

The Sheriff's Office said they had been watching the men for a while and believe they saw the patrol cars and tried to run away. Multiple agencies began searching for them on the ground and the Sheriff's Office launched a helicopter to search from the air.

The men, identified as Angel Perales Jr., 29, and Christopher Turner, 32, were wanted on multiple felony warrants related to drug charges.

Perales was wanted for possession of cocaine in McLennan County, a parole violation with Austin Pardon and Patrol, and a federal probation violation with the U.S. Marshal's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Turner was wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Office on a federal cocaine possession warrant and possession of a dangerous drug in McLennan County.

