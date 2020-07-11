McLennan County election administrator reflects on career ahead of retirement

According to Kathy Van Wolfe, her last day is on November 30.

WACO, Texas — The 2020 Election has started to wind down in Central Texas and for McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe, it is her final go-around.

"I've been through seven presidential elections here in McLennan County, so it's nice to finish up with this one. It's been unusual," Van Wolfe said.

She got here in 1996 but has decided it is time to retire and spend time with her three grandkids. She said she will miss the people, but not the stress.

"I've enjoyed the people and the support of the community," Van Wolfe said.

Over seven elections, she has seen two of the most memorable in recent history, 2000 and 2020.

She said with what is left on the table for 2020, they will meet next week to look at the late overseas ballots and provisional ballots. They will get the official results reported to cities and schools.

They will also canvas the November election through the commissioner's court and send those results to the Secretary of State's office, among other things.

Van Wolfe said her last day is on November 30 and as her time winds down, she has advice for her successor.

"It's a very important job, just make sure that you're ready to put long hours into it," Van Wolfe said.

According to Van Wolfe, the Election Commission hires the Election Administrator.