A McLennan County jailer was arrested Friday accused of exposing himself to an inmate and having her touch his genitals, according to Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Video recorded on September 5 shows Dustin Cunningham, 29, unzipping his pants and having the woman touch his genitals through his clothing, said McNamara.

"I'm very disappointed with his actions," said McNamara. "I will never tolerate this kind of behavior."

Cunningham turned himself in Friday morning and was charged with improper sexual activity with an inmate and indecent exposure.

