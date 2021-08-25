McLennan County leaders say healthcare system is severely strained as COVID-19 cases surge

Local hospitals are exhausting resources and calling in reinforcements, but they're pleading, once again, for everyone who is not vaccinated to get the shot.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — In a virtual press conference Wednesday, officials in McLennan County say their healthcare system is on the brink of collapsing as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations near record levels.

Local hospitals are exhausting resources, calling in reinforcements from the state, but they're pleading, once again, for everyone who is not, to get vaccinated.

The City of Waco's COVID-19 dashboard shows as of Aug. 25, 92% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Waco are unvaccinated, and there are more people on ventilators in McLennan County now than throughout the entire pandemic.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he has seen it himself, just how full local hospitals are.

“We are very close to doctors and nurses having to make unthinkable choices about who to care for and how long," he said.

Hospitals are having to make room with little space and resources they have, converting non-ICU beds to care for critical patients.

They're wanting to lean on the known solution: getting more people vaccinated.

Nearly 300 local physicians have signed a letter to the community that said in part:

“While we are honored to be considered healthcare heroes, we would much prefer to simply see all of our community members protect each other by following our advice to get vaccinated."

Rae Jefferson's mom was immunocompromised and had her transplant surgery put on hold as COVID-19 took over hospitals.

The vaccine was not an "if" for her, it was a "when."

“It brought peace of mind that I hadn't had for almost 12 months,” she explained. “I spent all that time inside my house in constant fear of what and outing might mean for my mom."

Putting your health first and protecting yourself from the highly contagious delta variant -- it's what many say is the best option to move forward, including David Littlehood.

"I just believe that in this situation it's in your best interest and everyone's best interest to just bite the bullet, get the vaccine and go on about your life, I think that's the way we return to normalcy," he said.

And when normalcy returns, hopefully the burden on healthcare will ease too.

“As your mayor I am asking for your help now to make sure our hospitals don't reach max capacity,” said Meek. “We’re at this brink and I say this to not scare you but to inform you."