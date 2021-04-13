McLennan County Master Gardener sets up hotline

After a brutal winter storm that left many lawns in rough condition, the McLennan County Master Gardener has established a hotline to answer questions.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Master Gardener has created a help hotline to answer questions and give advice about your garden.

After a the snow storm in February left many people with lawns and trees that were a mess, the master gardener has received many questions in regards to how people should handle their lawn issues.

“Many species of trees, landscape plants have been breaking dormancy now," said Dr. Shane McLellan of the master gardener. "Some that we’ve been waiting on that we thought might be dead. Some plants, some trees, especially look kind of ugly but they are breaking dormancy, at least they’re now budding out.”

McLellan said that the biggest advice he can give is for people to not jump to anything drastic and to have a second opinion before taking any action.

The number to call for the hotline is 254-757-5180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.