McLennan County reported three deaths from 2021 Winter Storm Uri

According to the newly released report by the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 246 people died from storm-related injuries statewide.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports during February's Winter Storm Uri, three people were confirmed dead in McLennan County.

According to a report released Dec. 31, DSHS added 36 more deaths to the storm-related report, raising the death toll to 246 people statewide. Of the dead, 229 of the victims were Texas residents, according to the report.

There were no reported deaths in Bell County.

The deaths took place in 76 other Texas counties as well. Harris County experienced the most deaths with 43 people.

The report states all deaths were storm-related due to extreme cold exposure.