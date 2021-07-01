McLennan County sees rise in COVID-19 cases

The most recent McLennan County weekly Covid report from July 8 -16 shows a 25% increase in new cases from the previous week.

WACO, Texas — Across the nation COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In Central Texas the same is true in both McLennan and Bell Counties.

Kelly Craine, the communications lead for Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said the vaccination rate is stagnant.

"The past three weeks we've seen a steady increase in cases. It's not like what we saw last year during this time but it's a steady increase which is concerning. We've also seen a steady increase in hospitalizations and that's concerning," Craine said.

According to the state department of health services, about 40% of people 12 and older in McLennan County are fully vaccinated. That's lower than the state at 51% and the national rate at 56% as of July 16.

"May and June we really saw vaccination rates increasing which was wonderful in Covid cases going down but that's changed," Craine said.

The Delta variant is a concern as it's highly contagious. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer protection against all known variants, including Delta.

Craine said there is evidence the vaccine works.

"If you look at our senior population 65 and older we have about 70% vaccination rates and their numbers are going down as far as Covid cases. They are protected. That group is protected and we're seeing the Covid cases in that population go down," Craine said.

So why are some people not getting the shot? Craine said some don't want it, others are hesitant, some are concerned, but many just haven't made time for it.

Health officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated or reach out to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.