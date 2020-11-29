McLennan County rolls back occupancy levels due to COVID-19 hospitalizations

Local businesses and other facilities are now required to go back to 50% occupancy as a result of increased hospitalizations, the county said.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County has ordered that many businesses and facilities return to 50 percent occupancy capacity, citing an increase in the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

All restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in the county are now being required to go back to 50 percent capacity, the county said in an statement published to its website.

"For the past 7 days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area M as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, making it an area of high hospitalizations," the statement said in part.

