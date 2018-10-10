WACO, Texas — There are over $138,000 people registered to vote in McLennan County, which is the most the county has seen in a decade.

“I expect to see a very significant turnout on an off presidential year which we typically do not see,” said Jon Ker of the McLennan County Republican Club.

Both the McLennan County Republican Club and the McLennan County Democratic Party say they have been working hard to get people to register to vote.

“It is important to vote because that is our voice,” said Mary Duty of the McLennan County Democratic Party. “It is the one time as citizens we get the chance to say this is what I want."

They say more people are starting to pay attention to politics due to what has been going on nationally.

“We've watched the Kavanaugh thing and that frankly have driven a lot of republicans to see how critical this election is,” said Ker.

According to the McLenann County Democratic Party there are 15,000 suspension voters in McLennan County. Those are people who are in danger of being dropped from the voter roll. In order to get on the suspension list you have to miss two federal elections.

"You can still vote for all the state races, the senators the governor races, but you can’t vote in McLennan County,” said Duty. For anybody who feels strongly about the McLenann County race you have to be sure you're not on the suspension list."

