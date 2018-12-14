The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said in a press release it arrested Charles Sedigas in connection to the brutal 1984 murder of his 56-year-old grandmother, Vera Burleson.

The sheriff's office said its FAST Unit and the U.S. Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Sedigas in Hubbard, Texas. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with murder, the sheriff's office said.

A family friend trying to get in touch with Burleson found her body at her house in Bellmead on June 25, 1984, the release said.

Burleson had multiple blunt force injuries and knife wounds to her head and face, the release said.

The Cold Case Unit of McLennan County Sheriff's Office approached Bellmead Chief of Police Lydia Alvarado about the homicide in August 2017, the release said.

Alvarado agreed to allow the unit to investigate the case, the release said.

"Investigators from the Cold Case Unit interviewed in excess of 50 persons over the last 16 months," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "Investigators have located and taken statements from key witnesses that show Charles Sedigas killed Vera Burleson. We are very proud of our Cold Case Unit and their dedication to solving these brutal murders."

Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson set Sedigas' bail at $1 million, the sheriff's office said.

