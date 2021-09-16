Have you seen him? McLennan County Sheriff's Office looking for man last seen late Sept. 7

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding a missing man.
John Michael Andrews, 57, was last seen Sept. 7 between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to the sheriff's office.
Andrews was going fishing and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts. No one has seen him or heard from him since he went fishing, officials said. Officials did not indicate where he was last seen or where he was going fishing.
The department asks that if you have seen him or know anything about his whereabouts, to call them at 254-757-5095.