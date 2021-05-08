McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court set to have first graduating class

The three veterans will graduate Friday, Aug. 27 after the program launched just two years ago in 2019.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The inaugural class of the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court is set to graduate later this week.

The McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court is a voluntary, court-monitored treatment program that is structured to address the mental health or substance abuse issues of a veteran with criminal charges.

The Texas Legislature passed a law authorizing the creation of veterans courts in 2009 to help veterans whose criminal charges could be connected to their military service. The program collaborates with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other veteran and community organizations to provide a program that helps veterans while reducing recidivism and improving public safety.

A total of 18 veterans are currently participating in the program.