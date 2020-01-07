25th Annual Margarita and Salsa Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Group vows to bring festival back in 2021

WACO, Texas — As the Coronavirus continues to surge in Texas, the 2020 Margarita and Salsa Festival, originally scheduled for August 29, has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

“Although the Margarita & Salsa Festival is an important one-day celebration that allows the community to enjoy top country music, sample local salsas and margaritas, and support the educational mission of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, the decision to cancel the event was necessary due to the overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus,” Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo President and CEO Wes Allison said.

Allison called the decision to cancel the event "disappointing" but that it was the "right decision based on the information we have today," adding the decision to call off this years one-day festival was not taken lightly.

“First, we have a financial responsibility to the future of our company and our mission to provide scholarships to the youth of Texas," Allison explained. "Second, is the responsibility we feel to protect the health and safety of our attendees, performers, volunteers and staff."

The Margarita and Salsa Festival has taken place every year since 1995 and Allison vowed next years celebration will be one for the ages.

"Despite the cancellation," Allison promised, "the Margarita & Salsa Festival will be back next year better and stronger than ever."