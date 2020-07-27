City of Waco employee dies in tree cutting accident

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is mourning the loss of an employee killed during a tree cutting accident this morning in Brazos Park East.
The identity of the employee was not released and the family has been notified. The accident is under investigation at this hour.
This story is developing and will be updated at a later date as more information is released.
