Have you seen me? Waco PD searching for missing man who suffers from epilepsy

29-year old Danacion Presha was last seen at Providence Hospital on Monday night

The Waco Police Department is asking for your help in locating 29-year old Danacion Presha, who was last seen at Providence Hospital Monday night.

Presha's family said he suffers from epilepsy and has regular seizures and they fear he may have had another one after he was released last night and he is in danger because of it.

Presha was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "Champion" across the front and black pants. He was also wearing black and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Presha or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Waco Police Department immediately.