Humane Society to offer pet safety course Friday

The focus is how to keep your pets safe during fireworks

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas is hosting classes today from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to educate the public on how to keep your pets safe over the 4th of July weekend because more animals are lost on July 4 than any other day of the year.

Pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets inside for the weekend and to turn on their TVs and radios to mask the noise from fireworks.

"It's also important to give your pets access to a safe place inside your home to hide," said Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said. "That way they feel safe and secure during a stressful time."

The Humane Society also recommends that pet owners update animal IDs and microchips just in case they happen to get outside and become lost. Information on how to keep your animal safe will be given out in both English and Spanish.

For more information on adopting a pet ahead of the holiday weekend, you can visit their website. Masks and social distancing is required at the facility. If you have any questions, you can call them at (254)754-1454.