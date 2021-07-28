McLennan Community College officer dies of COVID-19

The 100 Club Heart of Texas fundraises for family of the late Officer Ricky Roberts.

WACO, Texas — Following the death of McLennan Community College (MCC) police officer, Ricky Roberts, the 100 Club Heart of Texas has set up multiple donation opportunities.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is a citizen-based, non-profit organization in McLennan County that raises money to help families of first responders killed in the line of duty. The organization also helps these families where the first responder died due to illness.

Roberts had been with the MCC Police Department since 2018. He reportedly got sick last week and was taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post from his wife. The Waco Police Department later confirmed that Roberts died from COVID-19.

If you are wanting to donate to the family, The 100 Club Heart of Texas has set up the following options: