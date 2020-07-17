x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

mclennan-county

New scooters rolling out in Waco today as part of ride share program

Blue Duck Scooters will deploy 50 scooters to be used in downtown Waco
Credit: Blue Duck Scooters

WACO, Texas — If you're looking to find a new alternative to getting around downtown Waco, a new company is rolling out scooters to help you get to your destination.

Credit: Blue Duck Scooters

A Pilot Scooter Program launching today, Blue Duck Scooters and the City of Waco have entered into a one year ride-share program, deploying a total of 50 scooters. The program, which requires you to download the Blue Duck app on your phone, also offers discounted rides to low-income individuals, veterans and active duty service members. 

Credit: Blue Duck Scooters

The hours the scooters can be used are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and Blue Duck will deploy the scooters to designated zones with the agreed upon service area. Some other information to know:

  • Service are includes downtown, uptown, and East Waco
  • Parking and riding will be limited within the service area only
  • Baylor is a no parking and no riding zone
  • Cameron Park is a no parking zone (Zoo is OK)
  • Indian Spring Park, Suspension Bridge, Doris Miller Memorial, and lower Riverwalk are all slow riding zones
  • Baylor Riverwalk Trail (as identified on Waco Riverwalk map) and Umphrey bridge are permitted for scooter riding and parking
  • Sul Ross Skatepark is a no riding zone
  • Downtown Transit Center bus lane is a no riding no parking zone
Credit: Blue Duck Scooters

All scooters are dockless but that doesn't mean you can just leave your scooter anywhere. As a rider, you are required to park your scooter when finished that does not cause a safety concern or block pedestrian or business access. All scooters will be "re-balanced" throughout the day by Blue Duck staff to make sure that scooters are available in the designated zones at all times.

The following rules apply to all riders:

  • Must be 18+ to ride
  • 1 rider per scooter
  • No riding on sidewalks
  • No riding on roadways with speed limits greater than 35 MPH
  • Use the bike lane when available
  • Riding on shared-use paths (Riverwalk) is okay
  • Follow the rules of the road as if you were riding a bike or driving a vehicle
  • You must yield to pedestrians
  • Helmets are encouraged

If you have any questions or to file a complaint, including an improperly parked scooter, please contact Blue Duck customer service at 1-833-BLUEDUCK or you can make an online request.

More stories on KCENTV.com

RELATED: Owners of this hoverboard urged to not use it because of fire hazard

RELATED: Revitalization project in East Waco brings more business to Elm Ave.

RELATED: Waco is booming! Chamber of Commerce says economic index hit an all-time high

RELATED: Waco electric scooter, bike rental project delayed