New scooters rolling out in Waco today as part of ride share program

WACO, Texas — If you're looking to find a new alternative to getting around downtown Waco, a new company is rolling out scooters to help you get to your destination.
A Pilot Scooter Program launching today, Blue Duck Scooters and the City of Waco have entered into a one year ride-share program, deploying a total of 50 scooters. The program, which requires you to download the Blue Duck app on your phone, also offers discounted rides to low-income individuals, veterans and active duty service members.
The hours the scooters can be used are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and Blue Duck will deploy the scooters to designated zones with the agreed upon service area. Some other information to know:
- Service are includes downtown, uptown, and East Waco
- Parking and riding will be limited within the service area only
- Baylor is a no parking and no riding zone
- Cameron Park is a no parking zone (Zoo is OK)
- Indian Spring Park, Suspension Bridge, Doris Miller Memorial, and lower Riverwalk are all slow riding zones
- Baylor Riverwalk Trail (as identified on Waco Riverwalk map) and Umphrey bridge are permitted for scooter riding and parking
- Sul Ross Skatepark is a no riding zone
- Downtown Transit Center bus lane is a no riding no parking zone
All scooters are dockless but that doesn't mean you can just leave your scooter anywhere. As a rider, you are required to park your scooter when finished that does not cause a safety concern or block pedestrian or business access. All scooters will be "re-balanced" throughout the day by Blue Duck staff to make sure that scooters are available in the designated zones at all times.
The following rules apply to all riders:
- Must be 18+ to ride
- 1 rider per scooter
- No riding on sidewalks
- No riding on roadways with speed limits greater than 35 MPH
- Use the bike lane when available
- Riding on shared-use paths (Riverwalk) is okay
- Follow the rules of the road as if you were riding a bike or driving a vehicle
- You must yield to pedestrians
- Helmets are encouraged
If you have any questions or to file a complaint, including an improperly parked scooter, please contact Blue Duck customer service at 1-833-BLUEDUCK or you can make an online request.
