New scooters rolling out in Waco today as part of ride share program

Blue Duck Scooters will deploy 50 scooters to be used in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — If you're looking to find a new alternative to getting around downtown Waco, a new company is rolling out scooters to help you get to your destination.

A Pilot Scooter Program launching today, Blue Duck Scooters and the City of Waco have entered into a one year ride-share program, deploying a total of 50 scooters. The program, which requires you to download the Blue Duck app on your phone, also offers discounted rides to low-income individuals, veterans and active duty service members.

The hours the scooters can be used are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and Blue Duck will deploy the scooters to designated zones with the agreed upon service area. Some other information to know:

Service are includes downtown, uptown, and East Waco

Parking and riding will be limited within the service area only

Baylor is a no parking and no riding zone

Cameron Park is a no parking zone (Zoo is OK)

Indian Spring Park, Suspension Bridge, Doris Miller Memorial, and lower Riverwalk are all slow riding zones

Baylor Riverwalk Trail (as identified on Waco Riverwalk map) and Umphrey bridge are permitted for scooter riding and parking

Sul Ross Skatepark is a no riding zone

Downtown Transit Center bus lane is a no riding no parking zone

All scooters are dockless but that doesn't mean you can just leave your scooter anywhere. As a rider, you are required to park your scooter when finished that does not cause a safety concern or block pedestrian or business access. All scooters will be "re-balanced" throughout the day by Blue Duck staff to make sure that scooters are available in the designated zones at all times.

The following rules apply to all riders:

Must be 18+ to ride

1 rider per scooter

No riding on sidewalks

No riding on roadways with speed limits greater than 35 MPH

Use the bike lane when available

Riding on shared-use paths (Riverwalk) is okay

Follow the rules of the road as if you were riding a bike or driving a vehicle

You must yield to pedestrians

Helmets are encouraged

If you have any questions or to file a complaint, including an improperly parked scooter, please contact Blue Duck customer service at 1-833-BLUEDUCK or you can make an online request.