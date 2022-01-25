Overnight apartment fire displaces 15 people in Waco

Chief Bergerson said that while no residents were injured, one fire fighter did sustain an injury when he was hit in the head. That fire fighter, he said is expected to be okay. Navin Nambiar lived in one of units that had to be evacuated and told 6 News he was asleep with his wife when he woke up to smoke in the unit. “It was very scary, I don't know what kind of damage is up there," he said. "I'll have to go back and see.

"You know, it’s all very precious and things that are very dear to me, I don't know what is lost. I'll have to go back once they allow us to go in,” he told 6 News as fire crews worked to clean up hot spots.



Nambiar’s wife, who didn’t want to appear on camera stood outside and huddled in a yellow blanket, her hands on her face as she relived the nightmare unfolding.



Chief Bergerson said 34 fire fighters responded to the apartment fire and was knocked down in about 30 minutes. The fire, Bergerson said, was contained to the attic. The investigation into what happened will begin in the morning.



"That's going to be under investigation by our fire marshals but I can tell you that all of the fire was in the attic,” he said. “There was no fire actually in apartments themselves.”



The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire but the Flats on Chapel apartment manager said that if anyone would like to help, they can call her directly in the office at (254) 420-1137.