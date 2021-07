Police say Brenda Kay Northcutt crashed into a tree after she lost control of her motorcycle.

WACO, Texas — One woman is dead after she hit a curb and lost control of her motorcycle Sunday, according to the Waco Police Department.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. and temporarily closed Orchard Lane, from Kendall Land to Altson Drive in Waco.

The motorcyclist, identified as Brenda Kay Northcutt, reportedly crashed into a tree after she lost control of her motorcycle, police said. Police say she died on the scene.

No other details were released at this time.