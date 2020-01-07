Search for Waco Police Chief delayed due to COVID-19, ongoing national dialogue surrounding policing

Department veteran Frank Gentsch, who has been in the position of Acting Chief, will be sworn in as the city’s Interim Chief of Police

WACO, Texas — The search for Waco's next Chief of Police will take longer than the city had hoped for following former Chief Ryan Holt's promotion to Assistant City Manager.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for Chief of Police," said Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford. "While we are pleased with the finalists who were being considered, we believe more time and consideration is essential to select the person to lead the department."

In the meantime, Frank Gentsch, a veteran of the department who has been the Acting Chief, will be sworn in as the city's Interim Chief of Police.

Ford also added that while the search will continue he wants as much community input as possible as the process moves forward.

"We will continue to seek community input as the process goes forward. Having an experienced Interim Chief will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of service during this search process," Ford said. "We have decided to cancel a virtual town hall with two of the current candidates and extend the search based on the many changes and challenges facing public safety agencies across the country."

No timetable was given on how long the search will be continued.