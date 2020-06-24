Waco City Council selects council member for District 4

WACO, Texas — Darius Lamont Ewing has been named the new city council member for District IV in Waco following a lengthy video conference interview Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Dillon Meek, who resigned, after he moved outside of the district.

“It is an honor to have the appointment and I am really excited to serve on the Council and bring a new perspective and also learn from the experiences of those currently serving," Ewing said. "I really want City Government to be accessible to young professionals and create buy in to the City of Waco through civic involvement.”