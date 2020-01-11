x
Mclennan County

Waco Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

The fire department responded after receiving a call reporting smoke coming from 615 Forrest Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Credit: Niki Lattarulo

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in Waco this evening.

The fire department responded after receiving a call about seeing smoke just before 6:30 p.m. at 615 Forrest Street. 

Within minutes, the first units arrived to the building and saw heavy smoke coming from it, according to a fire department spokesperson. The building was identified as a warehouse owned by Greenfiber. More units were called on scene do to the heavy smoke, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a pile of fibers in the warehouse area. 

The spokesperson on scene said 34 firefighters responded to the call. Several trucks were also on scene in addition to AMR vehicles. 

