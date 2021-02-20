City of Waco holding free water distribution event Saturday

WACO, Texas — The city of Waco is holding a free water distribution event for residents from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
The water is being given out at 3rd Street and Washington Avenue near the Convention Center, with cars asked to enter off 3rd near the fountain. Officials say only one case will be available per family, and supplies will only be given out while they last.
The cases will be loaded onto vehicles by crews on scene to help keep flow going and limit contact. The city also thanked Coca Cola for supplying 100 pallets worth of drinks.
For those wishing to get more water or families who are unable to do so today, a second event will take place Sunday at the same location.
