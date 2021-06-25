Waco police searching for 81-year-old man who may be armed

John Edward Mason, 81, was last Friday morning after leaving the Oyo Hotel in Waco.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department needs your help finding 81-year old John Edward Mason who has been missing since 6:30 a.m. Friday after leaving the Oyo Hotel in Waco. Police warn he may be armed.

According to family, Mason is 5'4" tall and weighs about 140 pounds and suffers from memory loss.

Mason was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue and white button-up shirt. His family said he doesn't know anyone in Waco and are concerned for his well-being.

Mason was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with front and rear damage and a Texas license plate number GRD-1668. In a news release, Waco Police said Mason went to the bank Friday morning but left his phone there and they have no way of tracking him.

According to the department, Mason previously lived in Buffalo, NY and if you see him or his vehicle, you are asked not to approach him because he may be armed.