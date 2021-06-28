Update | Waco police still searching for missing elderly man

81-year-old John Mason has been missing since Friday.

The Waco Police Department still needs your help in locating 81-year-old John Mason, who has been missing since Friday, June 25.

Mason stands 5'4" tall and weights 140 pounds and was last seen leaving the Oyo Hotel in Waco at about 6:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate number GRD1688

"Several have also asked why an official SILVER ALERT was never issued for Mr. Mason. The reason for this is he does not actually qualify for a SILVER ALERT per the Department of Public Safety of the State of Texas," said Officer Garen Bynum with Waco police.

If you happen to see Mason or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.