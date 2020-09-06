WACO, Texas — As the nation and local communities continue to fight back against injustice and racism, Magnolia posted on their website they are taking a stand, speaking up and making a change on, both, the local and national level. They are also asking for your help and to make a stand with them.

They said, as a company, they too have paused to consider how they could best engage on the serious issue of systemic racism in our country, saying it has absolutely 'no place in our society.'

"Our Manifesto calls us to listen and learn from others, which right now means dedicating time and resources to fight widespread racism," Magnolia said in a statement. "That work begins within our own company and through the Magnolia Bridge Building initiative with the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for all employees, creation of a Race Relations listening series and participation in Racial Equity Institute workshops for all our leadership."

The company said it all starts in their own backyard and is pledging a total of $100,000 to the Waco NAACP and the Waco Community Race Relations Coalition. They also said they will make a financial contribution nationally, pledging a total of $100,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Race Forward.

Magnolia said any gift made to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or Race Forward will be matched by them up to $100,000.

"There is much work to be done, and we are eager to walk forward in humility, with open hands and hearts," they said.

To see their entire statement, click here.

More stories on KCENTV.com

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

Kneeling during national anthem shows signs of resurgence

Officials urge Floyd protesters to get tested for coronavirus

'Racism is a pandemic, too' | Thousands descend on DC in biggest protest yet