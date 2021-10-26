McLennan County District Attorney's office grants Waco PD with Autism Sensory Kits valued at $13,000

ASK bags were gifted to Waco Police Department to help with responding to calls with Autistic residents.

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County District Attorney's office donated more than 100 Autism Sensory Kit (ASK) bags to the Waco Police Department that are valued at $13,000.

According to a statement by Waco police, the District Attorney was able to get the funding through seized funds from criminal activities. Now these funds instead of being used for bad, can go towards a good cause.

The ASK Bag is a new tool that is filled with items that can be used to communicate between an officer and a resident with special needs, according to Waco Police.

All bags, according to Waco police, include a non-verbal flip chart of pictures for communication, a whiteboard with markers, fidgets, sensory tactile toys for calming, a blanket for comfort and other approved items for autistic individuals.

According to Waco police, the ASK bags and training will help officers in dealing with the special needs of those with developmental or cognitive challenges.