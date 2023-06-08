Apartment building a total loss after massive fire in Medical Center area

Several families were evacuated and stood outside as fire crews battled the large flames.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in the Medical Center on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at the Frederick Apartments near Gus Eckert Road and Cinnamon Hill starting around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Several families were evacuated and stood outside as fire crews battled the large flames.

"The fire was really advanced when we got here," San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said. He cited blowing winds and water supply issues as challenges initially on the scene.

Firefighters say building five completely burned and partially collapsed.

"It was a very dramatic challenging, hot fire for us," he said. "We did a second alarm, and we utilized those (fire) companies as well."

"It was a very dynamic fire with embers blowing. We had concerns about other buildings catching on fire."

There were no reported injuries to any residents or firefighters, Hood said. However, the upper floor of the apartment could not be checked before the firefighters had to "go defensive."

The apartment building was fully searched Monday morning to confirm no one was inside. The building is a complete loss. Photos from Monday morning show the extent of the damage.