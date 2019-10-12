TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple is hosting a public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss an expansion project on Avenue C.

The $5.5 million project will come with road closures and detours. When it's completed it will increase mobility to make it easier for drivers. There will also be a better connection throughout the Ferguson Park Neighborhood.

The constructions will go along with the downtown Temple master plan and it will include access for pedestrians and bike riders.

When construction begins, it will be done in phases.

Phase one will run from Main Street to MLK Boulevard and it will cost about $1.7 million.

When phase one is completed, phase two will continue from MLK Boulevard to 24th Street.

The public meeting will be at the Wilson Park Recreation Center Multipurpose Room today at 6 p.m.

Construction for phase one will begin next year and phase two is expected to begin in 2022.

