TEMPLE, Texas — Buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket before Friday could leave you more than half a billion dollars richer.

As of Wednesday, the jackpot was a whopping $548 million -- the third largest jackpot in history, according to lottery officials.

Texas lottery officials estimate the cash value of the winnings would be $309.2 million.

The last person to win half a billion dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions game was Richard Wahl of New Jersey back in March. Wahl was the sole winner of $533 million. It is unknown if he took the cash option of $324.6 million.

The largest Mega Million jackpot of $656 million was won in March 2012, in which there were three winning tickets.

The chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 302,575,350. The next drawing is Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $2.

