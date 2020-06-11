Melissa Brown elected onto Killeen City Council two years after she was thrown out of a meeting and arrested

In August of 2018, Brown tried to speak at a city council budget workshop meeting but was escorted out and arrested when the mayor said it was not a public hearing.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two years after she was arrested and thrown out of a Killeen City Council meeting, one woman has managed to get a seat at the table.

Newly elected city council member Melissa Brown said it took until June of 2020 to get things cleared up regarding that arrest.

"When I decided to run I knew that I would be able to bring attention to some of the issues we have in the city, but what I didn’t expect is that I would have so many supporters that came out," Brown said. "I’m so humbled and honored and grateful for that."

Brown said she hopes to bring in new businesses that will match the skills that are in the city of Killeen.

Brown, along with army veterans Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, will be sworn in on November 12.