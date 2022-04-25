Family, supporters of Melissa Lucio celebrate her execution being halted, including Rep. Brad Buckley

The Republican representative, who is passionate about criminal justice reform, hopes to see Lucio get a new trial.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row, was granted a stay of execution on Monday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Lucio, the first Latina woman to be put on death row, found out about her execution being halted from Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach.

"The Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of your execution for Wednesday," he is heard saying in the phone call.

Lucio responded with lots of tears and laughter as she realized she was going to wake up Thursday morning.

It's an outcome her family and supporters have been hoping and praying for.

Those who have been working to have Lucio freed held a press conference at the Gatesville Civic Center Monday evening.

"I was just in shock, couldn't couldn't believe what I was hearing and had to just process it and just immediately started crying," Lucio's son Robert Alvarez recalled.

Lucio's oldest son and third child, John Lucio says while his mother is safe for now their fight isn't done.

"Keep on fighting this fight until we bring her home," he said. "She's no longer going to be executed -- my mother will be free soon."

Texas Rep. Brad Buckley (R) was one of many lawmakers supporting Lucio's case.

"The fact that much of the evidence, or some of the evidence, that may have provided exoneration or at least a question of her innocence or guilt -- certainly a question of her guilt was not allowed into the trial," he said.

Buckley who is passionate about criminal justice reform hopes to see Lucio get a new trial. The Republican representative is on the Interim Study Committee for Criminal Justice Reform.

"I think the evidence is clear that this case deserve another look," Buckley said. "On death penalty cases, we have to be certain and this case deserves another look. It is incumbent upon us to take a second look to press the pause button and to provide make sure that justice is provided to all of those that are that are involved in our criminal justice system."

Buckley, along with several other legislators, signed a letter addressed to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles a month ago asking for Lucio's execution to be canceled by either commuting her sentence or granting her a reprieve.

A lower court will now review claims that new evidence in Lucio's case would exonerate her and they will determine whether she should get a new trial.

Until then, Lucio says she is thankful for everyone who has gotten her this far. She called one of her sons Monday evening during the press conference and even got to share a few words.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody who has supported me," she said over the phone.

Just received word the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay of #MelissaLucio’s execution - remanding vital issues back to the trial court and securing justice for Melissa and for Mariah and the entire Lucio family. Praise God! #txlege pic.twitter.com/lzfWaEe7TH — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) April 25, 2022

On Monday, the group Death Penalty Action delivered a petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott. The board has the power to issue a recommendation to the governor's office for Abbott to grant clemency, but the board will no longer be making a recommendation following the court's decision.