WESTPHALIA, Texas — Members of Westphalia's Church of Visitation will be selling t-shirts as a fundraiser for the historic church that was destroyed in a fire.

Church members designed the "Westphalia Strong" shirts that will go on sale at Westphalia Market Days Saturday.

The shirts will also go on sale online this weekend for anyone who can't make it to WMD.

Members said all proceeds will go to the Church of Visitation.

The shirts will be $15 for youth and $20 for adult sizes up to XL. 2XL and 3XL will be available for $2 more.

