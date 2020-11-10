Memorial run held for Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott in Temple

The pair of friends were murdered in January 2019 and a charity has since been created in their name.

TEMPLE, Texas — Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott were murdered in 2019 by Scott's ex-boyfriend Cedric Marks. Marks is currently in the Bell County Jail facing charges of tampering with evidence, burglary and capital murder.

Since then, family and friends have created a charity organization called "Priceless Beginnings," with the mission to provide new beginnings for children impacted by domestic violence.

This is done by giving kids opportunities to participate in activities such as camps, sports and other extracurricular programs. On October 10, they held their second annual memorial 5K run at Temple's Pepper Creek Trail, which is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

"We wanted to do something to keep their memories alive," Debbie Harrison, Michael's mom, said. "We wanted to do something good and this cause would be something both Michael and Jenna would be 100 percent behind."

Jenna's father Jonathan said his daughter's main mission in life was to help others. This is now one of the reasons this organization means so much to him.

"She always wanted to impact people's lives and help them through bad situations," Scott said. "This is a way we can do that and keep their names alive."

Last year the organization raised around $8,000. With more than a hundred participants this year, the pair's family and friends are extremely grateful.