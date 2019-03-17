WACO, Texas — Friends and family gathered at the Lakewood Christian Church in Waco Saturday to remember 33-year-old Keila Flores, who died after being hit by a rock that crashed through her windshield on I-35 last weekend.

Flores was riding in the front passenger seat of the car with her boyfriend and their three children when the rock dropped down from an overpass in Temple.

Since Flores' death, two more incidents involving cars being hit by rocks have been reported.

