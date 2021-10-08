Third annual memorial run to be held in honor of Michael Swearingin, Jenna Scott in Temple

The two were reportedly killed in Temple in 2019. Since then, a charity has been created to support victims of domestic violence and the run is one way to fundraise.

On Oct. 9, Priceless Beginnings will hold its third annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K.

The run will start at 8:30 a.m. at Pepper Creek Trail. Funds from the event will go toward sending children who are victims of domestic violence situations to camps, according to the organization's website.

"It allows children to gain a sense of normalcy at a chaotic time in their lives," according to the event website. "Priceless Beginnings also partners with other nonprofit organizations in the area to support other areas of concerns for victims of domestic violence."

The 5K is being held in honor of the Scott and Swearingin, who were reportedly murdered by Scott's ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, in 2019.

The two went missing in early January 2019 and their bodies were later found on property owned by Marks' family in Oklahoma. Marks is accused of killing the two in Temple in early January 2019. He is charged with capital murder in the case.

Maya Maxwell, a woman connected to Marks, is also charged with capital murder. Maxwell gave birth to Marks' child in 2019 while she was in the jail.