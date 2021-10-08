Third annual memorial run to be held in honor of Michael Swearingin, Jenna Scott in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above first aired in Oct. 2020.
On Oct. 9, Priceless Beginnings will hold its third annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K.
The run will start at 8:30 a.m. at Pepper Creek Trail. Funds from the event will go toward sending children who are victims of domestic violence situations to camps, according to the organization's website.
"It allows children to gain a sense of normalcy at a chaotic time in their lives," according to the event website. "Priceless Beginnings also partners with other nonprofit organizations in the area to support other areas of concerns for victims of domestic violence."
The 5K is being held in honor of the Scott and Swearingin, who were reportedly murdered by Scott's ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, in 2019.
RELATED: Temple police officially identify bodies found in Oklahoma as those of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin
RELATED: Cedric Marks killed Jenna Scott, Michael Swearingin at Killeen home, witness claims in arrest affidavit
The two went missing in early January 2019 and their bodies were later found on property owned by Marks' family in Oklahoma. Marks is accused of killing the two in Temple in early January 2019. He is charged with capital murder in the case.
Maya Maxwell, a woman connected to Marks, is also charged with capital murder. Maxwell gave birth to Marks' child in 2019 while she was in the jail.
Priceless Beginnings was started by by family and friends of the two victims months after the two deaths with the mission of helping kids in domestic abuse situations attend sports, Bible and other camps.