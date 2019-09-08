A memorial was scheduled to honor Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, a decorated Army serviceman who died in combat while serving in Afghanistan

Memorial services will be held Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Teague High School Auditorium. A ceremony to retire his football jersey, #84, will be held at 1:45 during a pep rally on the football field at the school.

Sartor graduated from Teague High School in 1997. He was a standout football player, according to his obituary.

Sartor joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. He was deployed to Iraq the following year. He was a Green Beret in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

He was 40 years old when he died from his injuries after a Taliban attack on a tank in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, Sartor's awards and decorations with the Army included:

Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Army Achievement Medal

Presidential Unit Citation Award

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters

Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster

Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots

National Defense Service Medal

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2

NATO Medal

Special Forces Tab

Ranger Tab

Combat Infantryman Badge

Senior Parachutist Badge

Special Operations Diver Badge

