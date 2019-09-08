A memorial was scheduled to honor Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor, a decorated Army serviceman who died in combat while serving in Afghanistan
Memorial services will be held Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Teague High School Auditorium. A ceremony to retire his football jersey, #84, will be held at 1:45 during a pep rally on the football field at the school.
Sartor graduated from Teague High School in 1997. He was a standout football player, according to his obituary.
Sartor joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. He was deployed to Iraq the following year. He was a Green Beret in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.
He was 40 years old when he died from his injuries after a Taliban attack on a tank in Afghanistan.
According to the Associated Press, Sartor's awards and decorations with the Army included:
- Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters
- Defense Meritorious Service Medal
- Joint Service Commendation Medal
- Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters
- Army Achievement Medal
- Presidential Unit Citation Award
- Joint Meritorious Unit Award
- Valorous Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters
- Meritorious Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster
- Army Good Conduct Medal with six knots
- National Defense Service Medal
- Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal
- Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star
- Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 Campaign Stars
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 5
- Army Service Ribbon
- Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral 2
- NATO Medal
- Special Forces Tab
- Ranger Tab
- Combat Infantryman Badge
- Senior Parachutist Badge
- Special Operations Diver Badge
