Men attempting to steal car calls police after owner shoots at them, SAPD says

During their investigation officers were able to tie the two incidents together.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A car's owner took matters into his own hands after catching two men attempting to steal his vehicle, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday off north St. Mary's Street near the downtown area.

Police say the owner of the vehicle grabbed his gun and began shooting at the pair as the duo was attempting to flee the scene.

At some point a bullet grazed one of the suspects in the head and when the duo returned home decided to call police for help, officials say.

During their investigation officers were able to tie the two incidents together.