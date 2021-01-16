Mental health expert explains the importance of specialized response teams in police departments after Patrick Warren's death

As Patrick Warren's death continues to get national attention, mental health experts are weighing in on the case.

KILLEEN, Texas — As Patrick Warren's death continues to get national attention, mental health experts are weighing in on the case. Carolyn Reinach Wolf is the executive partner and director of the Mental Health Law Practice at Abrams Fensterman.

Wolf works closely with families whose loved ones suffer from mental health issues. That is why the shooting death of Patrick Warren caught her attention.

Wolf said it is important for police departments to have mental health response teams who understand what language to use, how to have a conversation or how to be in the space of someone dealing with a mental health crisis.

She said more cities need to make it a priority to get police departments better funding for mental health crisis teams.

"We need money to fund police departments, social service agencies, to form these teams, to work collaborate and have response teams that includes psychiatrists and case managers," Wolf said.

Other than the police, Wolf said some families can also call mobile crisis teams who are trained to respond to mental health crisis. In Bell County the Texas Health and Human Services contracts with three local mental health authorities.