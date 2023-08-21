Surprise appearances and a big donation: Metallica makes the most of North Texas weekend

Metallica had a memorable weekend in North Texas.

DALLAS — The legendary rock band Metallica made the most of their weekend in North Texas, in more ways than one.

The heavy-metal band played two nights, Friday and Sunday, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, playing two entirely different sets as part of their "No Repeat" weekend. And get this: They managed to out-draw the crowds Taylor Swift had at AT&T Stadium in April, thanks to a center stage configuration, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

What the band did off-stage might have been just as cool.

First, on Saturday night, they popped into Three Links in Deep Ellum for a surprise appearance at the Dallas bar and music venue. Three Links was one of three Dallas venues hosting live music as part of Metallica's sanctioned "Dallas Takeover" night.

Bastardane, Ottto and Van Damme were playing at Three Links when members of Metallica, including lead singer James Hetfield, showed up to the venue. They had good reason to catch the show: Ottto features Metallica guitarist Rob Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo, and Bastardane features Hetfield's son, Castor Hetfield.

SUPER COOL: Metallica's James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo popped into @3LinksDeepEllum and checked out Dallas band Van Damme (and others) during the off night sandwiched between their No Repeat Weekend shows at AT&T Stadium! https://t.co/R4dIxgxfgQ — Pete Freedman (@PeteFreedman) August 20, 2023

Guitarists Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo also stopped in at the Texas Theatre, where Metallica photographer Ross Halfin was having a Q&A session and book signing.

Kirk & Rob from @Metallica surprise dropped in the @RossHalfin Q&A / book signing today at the Texas Theatre . Overjoyed to meet a true LEGEND. Ross is one of a kind and his work changed how I 'saw' band photos/photography. Thank You Ross & Metallica for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/o6SCp9EQQA — Jeremiah (@TooFastForBlood) August 19, 2023

And if the two concerts and surprise appearances weren't cool enough, Metallica made sure to give back to the community while they were here.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday announced that Metallica and their foundation, "All Within My Hand," made a $35,000 donation.

“We want to thank Metallica for this $35,000 gift, their on-going support of the Tarrant Area and for caring about people who may not know where their next meal will come, especially during these summer months across our 13-county service area” Julie Butner, President & CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, said in a news release. “Food banks across the state are seeing increases in need due to inflation rising costs and we know this donation couldn’t have come at a greater time. Metallica are Hunger Heroes."