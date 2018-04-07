Thirteen people were arrested within the last week in a Narcotics Sting conducted by the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office, the department announced Wednesday.

The HCSO Narcotics Division and Hico Police Department conducted a joint operation this past week that led to two people being arrested for narcotics-related charges. Officials said they had been preparing for the second phase of Operation Ice Storm.

Officials said on Tuesday, June 26, Jacob Ryan Howell, 32, of Hico, was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Howell was charged with Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than 200 grams. Howell’s girlfriend, 36-year-old Teresa Bell Singleton, of Hico, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at their residence in the 400 block of North Railroad in Hico. Singleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

Just after midnight Monday, HCSO said they tried to stop a vehicle in Hamilton.

The vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Shannon Lynn Willborn of Hamilton attempted to flee deputies.

Willborn was taken into custody after the pursuit.

She was charged with evading arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On the same day, HCSO Narcotics Division issued 10 felony Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance warrants during Operation “Ice Storm” Phase II.

Officials said the goal of the second wave of Defendants was due to a targeted area in the Northern portions of Hamilton County and outlying areas of Erath and Bosque Counties.

Those 10 suspects are listed below:

1. Kara Michelle Traweek, 23, of Stephenville, Texas,

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

2. Johnny Michael Buckaloo, 40, of Morgan, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

3. Everett Brooke Williams, 43, of Stephenville, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

4. Thomas Edward Cody, 50, of Stephenville, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

5. Alonzo Dee Freeman, 55, of Morgan, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

6. Kenneth Ray Jackson Jr., 45, of Dublin, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

7. Robin Telford Willams, 51, of Dublin, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

8. Michale Tyler Davidson, 23, of Stephenville, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

9. Danielle Nicole Cannon, 28, of Stephenville, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a First Degree Felony.

10. Brian Ray Phillips, 36, of Carlton, Texas.

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over One Gram but less than Four Grams, a Second Degree Felony.

Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway stated the operation was solid police work by the men and women at the HCSO.

“However, these operations would not have been possible without the assistance and great working relationships with Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates and Hico Police Chief Ronnie Ashmore,” Caraway said. “The operation was another example of multiple agencies working together for a common goal.”

Caraway went on the state the goal is to eradicate those who wish to sell meth in their communities.

“The investigation continues with many more subjects to be named and arrested,” he said.

If convicted the Defendants could be sentenced up to 20 to 99 years in prison.

