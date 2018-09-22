Killeen — Metroplex Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday morning. The hospital is working with first responders to transfer patients to Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas, Seton Hospital in Harker Heights and Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Hospital staff says the move is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the patients.

No injuries or death associated with the incident have been reported.

The Metroplex Emergency department is on full divert.

If you are in need of emergency care, you're being asked to go to Seton or Baylor Scott & White.

Crews are currently working to restore the power.

