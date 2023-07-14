Mexia gears up for Cindy Walker Days music festival

The festival will welcome thousands to the small town, and raise money to restore the songwriter's historic home.

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia will welcome thousands to a downtown music festival July 21 - 22 that boasts 4 stages and more than 30 artists over two days. "Cindy Walker Days" is a fundraiser to help restore the historic home of Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Cindy Walker, who called Mexia home for more than five decades.

Tickets are on sale now online and at the Mexia Chamber of Commerce office from July 17 - 20. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. on the BMI Cindy Walker Stage at the corner of McKinney and Commerce Streets. The stage will face a mural of Walker that has drawn tourists over the years. Singer-songwriters including Liz Rose, Trannie Anderson, Poet Hawkins, Big Joe Walker, Macy Dot Neal, Holly Tucker and more will perform at the festival.

Inside the Mexia Civic Center starting at noon on both days of the festival will be the Western Swing Stage, featuring acts like Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition, Monte Warden and the Wagoneers, Hot Club of Cowtown, Tiger Alley, Ginny Mac and more.

The main stage is at Old Fort Parker between Mexia and Groesbeck. Gates will open each night at 6 p.m. Headliners including the Bellamy Brothers, Bob Wills' Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts, Kaitlin Butts, Sunny Sweeney, Brennen Leigh, Katie Shore and Melissa Carper and Rick Trevino will all play inside the fort's main stage.

The official after party both nights is at the legendary Cowboy Western Club on Highway 14 in Mexia and will have sets by the Texas Playboys, Diamondback, Monte Warden and the Wagoneers, Tiger Alley and Ginny Mac. Doors open each night at 8 p.m. and music starts after 9 p.m.