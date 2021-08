Mexia ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigned Aug. 20, according to the school district.

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia ISD announced that its Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigned effective immediately Aug. 20.

The Mexia Police Department has reportedly opened an "inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation."

Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell has appointed an investigator to conduct the inquiry, per the release.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.