Mexia ISD to increase security at all campuses after 'loud bang' incident at high school

Mexia ISD released very little new information about an incident at the high school that resulted in a campus wide lockdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia Independent School District officials said in a news release Tuesday afternoon it would increase security measures at all campuses after reports that a "loud bang" was heard from a bathroom at Mexia High School late Monday morning.

Mexia ISD reported on Monday that after the reported "bang," school staff and officials immediately reacted and placed all of its campuses on lockdown, as well as called local law enforcement.

Minutes after police arrived at the school, officers were able to detain a person of interest along with a weapon, Mexia ISD said. Officers continued to sweep through the school to make sure everyone was safe and there were no other threats, the district added.

The district did not say Monday or Tuesday what type of weapon they found. They also provided no further details on the person of interest who was detained.

Aside from the information about increased security, the news release sent by Mexia ISD Tuesday provided very few updates.

"MISD conducted an early dismissal of all campuses under the direction of law enforcement," the news release states. "Multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders collaborated and executed dismissal of students in the safest manner possible. While this process was slower than normal dismissal procedures, the efforts were conducted with deliberate intent, accounting for each student individually."

According to the news release, police and school staff conducted a thorough search of the building followed by a police canine on Monday night and Tuesday.

After the investigation and search, it was determined that the school was safe to return to normal use and activities.